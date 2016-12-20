Downtown Decatur a great spot for last-minute shoppers
December 22 - If you still haven't gotten all of your Christmas gifts yet, a stop in Downtown Decatur should do the trick. It's probably too late to order gifts online and still have them arrive in time for Christmas.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec 17
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
