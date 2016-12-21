Decatur police urging caution when using ATMs
Decatur police say they believe these new reports to be related to ATM skimming devices, which are used to steal credit card information and PINs. Several members of Decatur Earthmover Credit Union fell victim to a similar crime earlier this month .
