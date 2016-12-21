Decatur police arrest 1 in connection with 5 burglaries

The Decatur Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with five burglaries, dating back to mid-November 2016. Decatur police say Arthur Dear, Jr., 23, was arrested on December 26 in connection with burglaries that happened in the 200 block of South Crea Street, 500 block of West William Street, 400 block of West Wood Street, 500 block of West Macon Street, and 800 block of West Macon Street.

