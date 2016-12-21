Decatur officials announce temporary road closure December 27, 28, and 29

Decatur officials have announced portions of South Lake Ridge Drive will be temporarily closed due to water main work, starting December 27. Officials say South Lake Ridge Drive will be closed between East Lincoln Avenue and East Cleveland Avenue from 7:00 a.m. on December 27 until 5:00 p.m. on December 28. South Lake Ridge Drive will also be closed between East Cleveland Avenue and East Green Hill Road from 7:00 a.m. on December 28 until 5:00 p.m. on December 29. Motorists are urged to use caution, slow down, and seek alternate routes during this time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.