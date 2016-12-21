Decatur man facing robbery, aggravated battery charges

The Decatur Police Department says one man is facing robbery and aggravated battery charges after allegedly stealing money from a teenage girl and striking her several times in the face. Decatur police say the incident happened in the parking lot of BJ's Mini Mart, located in the 1800 block of North Main Street, at about 11:28 p.m. Officers say they spoke with a 17-year-old female, who reported asking for change for a $100 bill at the store.

