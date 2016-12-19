Council to vote on labor agreement with firefighters union
December 19 - Tonight the Decatur City Council will vote on a contract agreement with the local firefighters union that addresses residency, among other things. The city's contract with the Illinois Association of Firefighters Local 505 will expire on December 31, 2016.
