Christmas Tree Disposal
The Macon County Composting Facility in Decatur is accepting Christmas trees to be dropped off at their location free of charge during regular business hours. When dropping off the Christmas tree, they ask that all lights be removed from the tree, while tinsel can remain on the tree.
