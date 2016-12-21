Central Illinois feels coldest morning in over a year
For many, including Springfield and Decatur, it was the coldest air in place since February 27, 2015 when lows were -14 and -5, respectively. For Champaign, Monday morning was the coldest since March 6, 2015 when the low was -9.
