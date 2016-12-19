Briscoe files on last day for DPS school board
December 19 - A couple late entries have placed their names in the race for Decatur Public Schools Board of Education. Earlier today Facility Communications Supervisor at Caterpillar Kendall Briscoe officially filed.
