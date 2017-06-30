Weather could impact fireworks displays
The National Weather Service in Huntsville is forecasting a wet Independence Day today as Spirit of America Festival planners prepare for what could be their largest fireworks show to date. Spirit of America Chairwoman Donna Whitten said festival planners upped their fireworks budget this year, dropping musical acts and other entertainment from the lineup, after attendees complained last year about the $7,000 fireworks show.
