Weather could impact fireworks displays

Weather could impact fireworks displays

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The National Weather Service in Huntsville is forecasting a wet Independence Day today as Spirit of America Festival planners prepare for what could be their largest fireworks show to date. Spirit of America Chairwoman Donna Whitten said festival planners upped their fireworks budget this year, dropping musical acts and other entertainment from the lineup, after attendees complained last year about the $7,000 fireworks show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12) Jul 2 Demo 2
How old is the sewage system in Huntsville? Jun 30 ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Jun 24 Kimberly 15
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May '17 Boitoy 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr '17 ThomasA 4
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr '17 jimwildrickjr 3
cheating (Aug '13) Mar '17 well 4
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,729 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC