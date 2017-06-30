Walk on the Wild Side: 'Wild Lives' exhibit features animals with expressive eyes
Caroline Wang is reflected in her watercolor "Swans on Ice" during the reception for her "Wild Lives in Color: Animal Expressions" exhibit at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] "Giraffe" from Caroline Wang's "Wild Lives in Color: Animal Expressions" exhibit at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12)
|Jul 2
|Demo
|2
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|Jun 30
|ThomasA
|2
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC