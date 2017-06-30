US 31/Ala. 20 traffic into Decatur backing up
Road construction and a lane closure on Alabama 20/Wilson Street at the Hudson Memorial Bridge is causing a major traffic backup coming across the bridge into Decatur on U.S. 31/Ala. 20. Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.
