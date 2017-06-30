Police: Decatur man arrested for cashing stolen check
A Decatur man was arrested Friday for allegedly cashing a stolen check at Redstone Federal Credit Union at the end of May, Decatur police said. Nicholas Todd Freeman, 34, 80 Pine St., was arrested and charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument after officers developed him as a suspect in a case involving checks reported stolen on May 30, police said.
