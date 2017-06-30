Police: Decatur man arrested for cash...

Police: Decatur man arrested for cashing stolen check

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Decatur man was arrested Friday for allegedly cashing a stolen check at Redstone Federal Credit Union at the end of May, Decatur police said. Nicholas Todd Freeman, 34, 80 Pine St., was arrested and charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument after officers developed him as a suspect in a case involving checks reported stolen on May 30, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How old is the sewage system in Huntsville? Fri ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Jun 24 Kimberly 15
Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10) Jun 20 Saints MC 68
Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14) Jun 19 ThomasA 12
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May '17 Boitoy 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr '17 ThomasA 4
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr '17 jimwildrickjr 3
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,811 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC