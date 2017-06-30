Police: 2 juveniles also arrested in Naples Drive vehicle break-ins

Two juveniles were arrested in connection to two alleged vehicle break-ins on Naples Drive Southwest that happened Saturday, Decatur police said. Police said detectives had developed three suspects - Daniel Wesley, 18, 2206 Willow Ave. S.W., who was arrested Monday, and two male juveniles ages 14 and 15. Detectives found the 14-year-old male Wednesday afternoon and took him to the police department where he was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.