Man threatens to jump off I-65 bridge...

Man threatens to jump off I-65 bridge, escapes ambulance on the way to Decatur psychiatric unit

14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A man who threatened to jump off a bridge on Interstate 65 Tuesday evening was talked down by law enforcement, but he's now on the run after escaping an ambulance. Morgan County sheriff's deputies convinced the 37-year-old man to surrender for medical treatment after a brief standoff on the bridge at Exit 322 in Falkville.

