Fourth of July Update: showers & storms still possible this evening
Quick look forecast: spotty showers continue through evening outdoor activities; however most fireworks shows should be able to start at or around the scheduled time with limited delays due to heavy rain or lightning. The chance of a downpour is higher south of Huntsville and Decatur through 9 PM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12)
|Jul 2
|Demo
|2
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|Jun 30
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC