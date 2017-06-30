Family Matters Tour concert, comedy show Saturday at fairgrounds
Country music singer-songwriter Craig Morgan, the voice behind the hits "That's What I Love About Sunday," "Redneck Yacht Club," "Bonfire," "Little Bit of Life," "Almost Home," "Love Remembers" and "International Harvester," will headline the Family Matters Tour concert Saturday at the Morgan County Fairgrounds, 2919 Fairgrounds Road S.W., Decatur. Opening for Morgan will be comedian Joe Denim, Rachel Holder and Jason Mitchell.
