Douglas to be Decatur's highest-paid superintendent ever: $182,000 yearly
The Decatur City Schools board has reached an agreement that will make Michael Douglas the highest paid superintendent in the district's history. A divided board has approved a five-year contract that will pay Douglas $182,000 annually and entitle him to receive any raises that the state gives employees.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12)
|Jul 2
|Demo
|2
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|Jun 30
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
