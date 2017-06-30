Douglas to be Decatur's highest-paid ...

Douglas to be Decatur's highest-paid superintendent ever: $182,000 yearly

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The Decatur City Schools board has reached an agreement that will make Michael Douglas the highest paid superintendent in the district's history. A divided board has approved a five-year contract that will pay Douglas $182,000 annually and entitle him to receive any raises that the state gives employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12) Jul 2 Demo 2
How old is the sewage system in Huntsville? Jun 30 ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Jun 24 Kimberly 15
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May '17 Boitoy 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr '17 ThomasA 4
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr '17 jimwildrickjr 3
cheating (Aug '13) Mar '17 well 4
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,295 • Total comments across all topics: 282,245,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC