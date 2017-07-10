Council changes course, approves exte...

Council changes course, approves extended hours at Fort Decatur, Aquadome

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: The Decatur Daily

DaVonte Joyner, left, 15, and Jamaal Burks, 15, go for a rebound at the Aquadome Recreation Center gym in Decatur on Thursday afternoon. More photos at decaturdaily.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brad bost 1 hr Father Francis Cr... 6
You totally , royally screwed it up Jul 6 Sure screwed tha... 1
News OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12) Jul 2 Demo 2
How old is the sewage system in Huntsville? Jun 30 ThomasA 2
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May '17 Boitoy 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr '17 ThomasA 4
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr '17 jimwildrickjr 3
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,890 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC