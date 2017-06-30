City set to close Indian Hills Road for improvements
Starting Wednesday, Indian Hills Road will be closed between Alabama 67 and Upper River Road for about five months for road construction. The city is closing this portion of Indian Hills Road so that it can be improved for the new Point Mallard Centre, with a Publix grocery store as its anchor store.
