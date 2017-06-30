CHATTERBOX: Historian delves into Dec...

CHATTERBOX: Historian delves into Decatur's past

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

On June 28, David Breland , director of historic resources for Decatur, presented "The Story of Decatur" at the Decatur Public Library. Breland usually holds down the fort at the Old State Bank, but was delighted to share his wealth of knowledge with residents of Decatur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How old is the sewage system in Huntsville? Fri ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Jun 24 Kimberly 15
Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10) Jun 20 Saints MC 68
Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14) Jun 19 ThomasA 12
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May '17 Boitoy 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr '17 ThomasA 4
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr '17 jimwildrickjr 3
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,667 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC