3rd Friday, fried food contest in Mou...

3rd Friday, fried food contest in Moulton?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A 3rd Friday like in Decatur, a farmers market-type event during a weeknight, unique events similar to Arab's fried food cooking contest or Athens' painted rocks, and seasonal activities such as customized wooden Valentine hearts hanging in town throughout February. All were suggestions offered to help revitalize Moulton's downtown square during a meeting last week with residents, business owners and city officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12) 8 hr Demo 2
How old is the sewage system in Huntsville? Jun 30 ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Jun 24 Kimberly 15
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May '17 Boitoy 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr '17 ThomasA 4
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr '17 jimwildrickjr 3
cheating (Aug '13) Mar '17 well 4
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,207 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC