3rd Friday, fried food contest in Moulton?

A 3rd Friday like in Decatur, a farmers market-type event during a weeknight, unique events similar to Arab's fried food cooking contest or Athens' painted rocks, and seasonal activities such as customized wooden Valentine hearts hanging in town throughout February. All were suggestions offered to help revitalize Moulton's downtown square during a meeting last week with residents, business owners and city officials.

