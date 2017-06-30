2 Decatur men indicted for murder in unrelated fatal shootings
Olajuwon Delshaun White, 22, and Bernard O'Brian Driskell, 31, are indicted on charges of murder, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson announced today. Both men face up to life in prison if convicted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSHA Fines Don Kennedy and Sons (Jul '12)
|Jul 2
|Demo
|2
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|Jun 30
|ThomasA
|2
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC