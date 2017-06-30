2 Decatur men indicted for murder in ...

2 Decatur men indicted for murder in unrelated fatal shootings

Olajuwon Delshaun White, 22, and Bernard O'Brian Driskell, 31, are indicted on charges of murder, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson announced today. Both men face up to life in prison if convicted.

