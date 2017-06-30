Woman expected to survive gunshot to the head in early-morning Decatur shooting
A woman who was shot in the head early this morning at a Decatur apartment is expected to survive, police said. The woman was asleep in an apartment on the 2200 block of Harrison Street Southeast when someone fired into her home, said Decatur police spokesman Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC