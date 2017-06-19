Who's new
Nicole Lyndall Heflin, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, born May 26 to Jason and Heather Heflin, of Trinity. Grandparents are Philip and Peggy Hamilton, of Moulton, and the late James and Lyndall Turner.
