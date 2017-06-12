What could happen to Alabama sheriff ...

What could happen to Alabama sheriff who used jail food money in crooked car lot investment?

Read more: Alabama Live

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin said she's complied with court orders, met her constitutional duty and adequately fed inmates in the local jail. But a civil rights group in Georgia, one long since monitoring that jail, says she should be held in contempt of court for pocketing money meant for inmate meals and using it to finance a crooked car lot.

