Weekly feature photos
District Judge Charles Langham arrives at the Morgan County Courthouse on Wednesday morning with a copy of The Decatur Daily, his lunch and flowers for his secretary of 31 years, Jackie Lansdell. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] Anna Orr, left, Belle Smith and Livi Chandler practice their stance during tennis camp at Jimmy Johns Tennis Complex on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|antique airplane
|Tue
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Jun 5
|Ivanka
|1
|mouth cancer from chewing
|Jun 4
|ThomasA
|1
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Jun 1
|why did he have t...
|29
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 27
|Angus Mckinnon Young
|4
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC