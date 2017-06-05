Upcoming theater auditions and summer productions

A north Alabama entertainment company is in search of actresses to portray singers Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Dinah Washington, Peggy Lee, Anita O'Day and more. Auditions for "A Tribute to Great Jazz Divas," organized by Valley Arts and Entertainment, will take place June 16 and 17, 6-7:30 p.m., at the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Decatur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.