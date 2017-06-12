Unity Day in Northwest Decatur to honor fathers
Unity Day, scheduled for Saturday at A.C. Banks Park in Northwest Decatur from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., will celebrate and honor fathers and individuals taking on the fatherly role, including single mothers and grandparents. Hosted by Somethin' 4 the Fellas, the pre-Father's Day celebration will include free food, inflatables and entertainment by DJ Diesel.
