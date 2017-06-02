ULA lays off potentially dozens of wo...

ULA lays off potentially dozens of workers, but company and union can't say how many

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The same week United Launch Alliance had a big to-do about a new partnership, an employee of ULA contacted WHNT News 19 to say dozens of workers had been laid off in Decatur. "United Launch Alliance continues to transform our company to provide cost-effective solutions for our customers, while we maintain our focus on mission success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mouth cancer from chewing 15 hr concerned 1
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Jun 1 why did he have t... 29
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 27 Angus Mckinnon Young 4
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) May 24 ThomasA 40
News Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil... May 24 ThomasA 4
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 15 Democrat 14
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May 5 Boitoy 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,644 • Total comments across all topics: 281,505,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC