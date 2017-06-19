Two dozen apply for Decatur's CFO position
The consultant leading the city of Decatur's search for a chief financial officer said he has received 24 applications - and could have gotten more. David Evertsen, of Municipal Solutions in Goodyear, Arizona, said 17 of the 24 are qualified for the position.
