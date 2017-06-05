Student to open 'eclectic boutique' on Second Avenue

Urban Atlas owner Lynsey Staggs, right, is excited to receive her new register with Naeem Nickerson at 219 Second Ave. S.E. in downtown Decatur, the future home of her boutique, Urban Atlas. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Urban Atlas owner Lynsey Staggs in her new shop at 219 Second Ave. S.E. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Urban Atlas, a new store on Second Avenue, will feature the unusual combination of women's clothes, cosmetics, furniture and records when it opens June 16. "I've always dressed with a different sense of style," Staggs said.

