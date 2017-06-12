Scrapbook
The Lakeside High School class of 1957 celebrated its 60th reunion June 4 at Logan's Roadhouse in Decatur. First row, left to right: Earlean French Gray, Glenda Elliott Stevenson, Clarence Saxton, Estella Horton Lewis and Delores Matthews Saxton.
