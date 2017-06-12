Sale of 12 city-owned properties prop...

Sale of 12 city-owned properties proposed

The Decatur City Council heard a proposal Monday to sell 12 city-owned properties at an estimated market value of $142,875. City Grant Administrator Allen Stover told the City Council at Monday's work session that ARS Real Estate, of Decatur, approached the city about selling 15 city-owned properties, but Mayor Tab Bowling removed three that the city will likely want to use in the future.

