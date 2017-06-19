Rain to continue, with higher winds expected Friday

Rain will continue tonight, and higher winds could become a threat Friday as the storm system produced by Tropical Depression Cindy makes its way into the Decatur area. Chris Stumps, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said a break in the rain locally will occur later today as one batch of rain moves farther north, with another band expected to take its spot, taking aim for the I-65 corridor.

