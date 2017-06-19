Rain, thunderstorms in area forecast as tropical moisture moves north
The chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase later this week in Decatur and the surrounding area as moisture from a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico spreads northward, according to the local weather service office. "The main thing we're concerned about at this point is heavy rain and maybe a few stronger thunderstorms from approximately Thursday through Saturday," said Andy Kula, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
