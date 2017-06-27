Proposal to add hours at recreation centers isn't dead
Mayor Tab Bowling's announcement that the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce would pay for additional operating hours at two recreation centers was slightly premature, the chamber's president and chief executive officer said Tuesday. However, City Council members said they are now willing to fund the additional hours at the Aquadome and Fort Decatur Recreation Center even if the chamber doesn't follow through with the contribution.
