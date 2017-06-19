Police: Meth, prescription drugs seized in Southeast Decatur

A Decatur man accused of attempting to elude officers was arrested Wednesday when officers found meth in his possession, police said. Officers first tried to pull over a white Honda Accord without a license plate driving north on 18th Avenue Southeast, but driver Richard Greenwell, 34, 1020 16th Avenue S.E., tried to escape, according to the Decatur Police Department.

