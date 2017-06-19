Police: Meth, prescription drugs seized in Southeast Decatur
A Decatur man accused of attempting to elude officers was arrested Wednesday when officers found meth in his possession, police said. Officers first tried to pull over a white Honda Accord without a license plate driving north on 18th Avenue Southeast, but driver Richard Greenwell, 34, 1020 16th Avenue S.E., tried to escape, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Jun 5
|Ivanka
|1
|mouth cancer from chewing
|Jun 4
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC