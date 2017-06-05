Police: Meth, ID cards seized in Decatur
Police found methamphetamine and multiple stolen ID cards during an arrest at Walmart on Friday, according to the Decatur Police Department. An off-duty officer found Travis Nathaniel Cook, 32, 1411 Fifth Ave. S.E., Decatur, at Walmart on 2800 Spring Ave. S.W. on Friday, police said.
