Police: Memorial Day car break-ins stem from unlocked car doors
Police and city officials are urging residents to lock their car doors following a series of automobile break-ins last weekend - all involving unlocked cars. From May 25-27, 13 cars were broken into, with eight of those reported in the Old Decatur neighborhood in Northeast Decatur, according to crime reports.
