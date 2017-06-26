Police: Lawrence woman found with meth in Decatur

A tip to police about drugs being transported to Decatur led to a Lawrence County woman being charged Sunday with possession of methamphetamine, authorities said. Nancy Lawler, 49, 1000 Main Street, Moulton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance , possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence, according to Morgan County Jail records.

