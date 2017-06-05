Police: Cocaine found while suspect was being booked
A Decatur man was jailed Wednesday on multiple charges after an investigation that began when officers found him slumped over his steering wheel at a stop sign, according to the Decatur Police Department. During the booking process, officers found Johnson in possession of powder cocaine, according to reports.
