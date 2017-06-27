Police: 18-year-old, 6 juveniles charged in Decatur High School burglary
An 18-year-old charged with breaking into cars in Decatur last week also has been charged in a burglary at Decatur High School, Decatur police said. Daniel Joe Wesley, 18, 2206 Willow Ave. S.W., earlier this week was charged with third-degree burglary and two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|17 hr
|Huntsvillecounty
|1
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC