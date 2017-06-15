Officers arrest man accused of robbin...

Officers arrest man accused of robbing bank, tanning salon in Decatur

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Decatur Police have arrested Victor Francisco Marco, also known as Frank Gomez, on robbery and obstruction charges. He's accused of robbing the Bank Independent and Palm Beach Tan in Decatur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
antique airplane Jun 13 Bobby Walker Red 8
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... Jun 10 ThomasA 6
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Jun 6 Jay690 350
How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri... Jun 5 Ivanka 1
mouth cancer from chewing Jun 4 ThomasA 1
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Jun 1 why did he have t... 29
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 27 Angus Mckinnon Young 4
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC