Officers arrest man accused of robbing bank, tanning salon in Decatur
Decatur Police have arrested Victor Francisco Marco, also known as Frank Gomez, on robbery and obstruction charges. He's accused of robbing the Bank Independent and Palm Beach Tan in Decatur.
