No jump in gym hours for Decatur

The Decatur City Council rejected Mayor Tab Bowling's $6,200 proposal Monday to add gym hours at the Aquadome and Fort Decatur recreation centers during the summer. Bowling proposed adding three hours a day at the Aquadome and two hours a day at Fort Decatur for open gym hours until Aug. 8. He advocated for the additional daily hours as a way to keep young people from low-income families busy and out of trouble.

