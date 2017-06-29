New riverfront hotel prepares to open
And city officials are hopeful the project will help reclaim the city's heavily industrialized waterfront, opening the door for future development along the Tennessee River. Home2 Suites by Hilton will open sometime this summer, said Tom Hunt Jr., president of Opelika-based PHD Hotels, which is developing the hotel at 807 Island Way near Ingalls Harbor.
