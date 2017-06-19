New Mexico State Police Investigate F...

New Mexico State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Hidalgo County

Around 8:30 yesterday morning, New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 at mile marker 11. The apparent cause of the crash was a dust storm causing limited visibility on the roadway. The initial investigation revealed a semi-tractor trailer was rear-ended by a passenger car traveling behind it.

