Mosquito complaints down, but Zika threat continues

A Decatur city official reported a sharp decline in mosquito-related complaints from residents this year, but a public health official said they are still wary about the possibility of local transmissions of the Zika virus. Resident complaints regarding mosquitoes are down about 75 percent this year from last year, according to Ricky Terry, director of street and environmental services for the city of Decatur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.