Marsh to speak at State of State breakfast

State Sen. Del Marsh, president pro-tem of the Alabama State Senate, will be the featured speaker July 19 at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber's annual State of the State Address. Marsh, R-Anniston, will share his thoughts on the 2017 legislative session and plans for the upcoming year at the 7:30 a.m. breakfast at Sykes Place on Bank in Decatur.

