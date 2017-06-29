Maker of Jubilee Cold Brew moving to Decatur
The maker of Jubilee Cold Brew will move from Huntsville to Decatur after learning it will lose its shared kitchen space in Huntsville. Shannon King said this week she will relocate her company, Clover Coffee LLC, to Decatur after raising more than $1,100 through crowdfunding to help pay for the move.
